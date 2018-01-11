Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal Thursday

Darling will defend the net Thursday against the Capitals in the nation's capital, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Coach Bill Peters left the door open for back-to-back starts for Darling, but it would require a much better showing than the five goals he let in against the Bruins in his last outing. It's been a rather rough year for him in his first season with the Hurricanes, posting just an 8-11-6 record with a 2.97 GAA and .893 save percentage. He will attempt to stymie a Washington attack that has averaged four goals during three January contests.

