Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal Thursday
Darling will get the starting nod for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
With the exception of the poor four-goal performance he put up against his former club, Darling has been stellar of late, as he has given up just one goal in three of his previous four outings. With the Virginia native excelling, Cam Ward continues to warm the bench more often than not.
