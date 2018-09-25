Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal Tuesday
Darling will start Tuesday's game against the Predators and play in the first two periods.
Darling will give way to Alex Nedeljkovic after 40 minutes between the pipes. The former Blackhawk saved all 16 shots from the Lightning over half a game last Wednesday.
