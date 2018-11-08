Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal versus Blackhawks
Darling will patrol the blue paint on the road against Chicago on Thursday.
Darling will be making just his third start of the season after missing most of the first month of the campaign due to injury. In his previous two matchups with his former club, the netminder went 1-0-1 with a disappointing .889 save percentage. The 29-year-old probably shouldn't be banking on a ton of offensive support, considering the Canes are averaging a mere 2.60 goals (fourth lowest in the league).
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Allows three goals Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Saturday in Vegas•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Preparing for season debut•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Not ready to start•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Serving as backup Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...