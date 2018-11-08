Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal versus Blackhawks

Darling will patrol the blue paint on the road against Chicago on Thursday.

Darling will be making just his third start of the season after missing most of the first month of the campaign due to injury. In his previous two matchups with his former club, the netminder went 1-0-1 with a disappointing .889 save percentage. The 29-year-old probably shouldn't be banking on a ton of offensive support, considering the Canes are averaging a mere 2.60 goals (fourth lowest in the league).