Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In line to start Saturday
Darling is expected to start against the Blues on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The Hurricanes are going back-to-back, and Cam Ward has already been named Friday's home starter against the Penguins. Darling seems to have a loose grip on the starting job for the Hurricanes, underwhelming with career-low peripherals (2.87 GAA and .896 save percentage) in his first season as a full-time goalie -- 24 appearances total. Check back Saturday to see if he indeed draws the start against a tough Blues squad.
