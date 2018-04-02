Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In net Monday
Darling will patrol the crease against Florida on Monday.
After allowing seven goals on 30 shots to Edmonton on Mar. 20, Darling has bounced back strong posting a .924 save percentage in his last two games against New Jersey and Washington respectfully. However, he should receive a different intensity on the road Monday as Florida is fighting for its postseasons life, desperately needing points to stay in the wild card race. Florida also sends 34.6 shots on net per game -- the most in the NHL -- so it'll presumably be a busy night for the 29-year-old as he attempts to notch victory number 14 of the season.
