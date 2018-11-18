Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Jackets are his Kryptonite
Darling made 20 saves in a 4-1 loss to Columbus on Saturday.
The Jackets' top line of Artemi Panarin, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson were like kryptonite to Darling -- they accounted for nine points total, including three goals. He has done nothing to prove he has the ability to be a starting netminder in the NHL. Darling has allowed three or more goals in five of his six starts this season. Activate him at your own peril.
