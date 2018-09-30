Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Leaves with lower-body injury
Darling (lower body) left Sunday's preseason contest against Nashville and will not return, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Darling allowed three goals on 20 shots while playing just over half of Sunday's game. The 29-year-old is expected to be the No. 1 goaltender in Carolina this season, so any serious injury would be a huge blow. The team should have an update on the severity of the injury within the next day.
