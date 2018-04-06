Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Lets in four in loss
Darling made 30 saves on 34 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Flyers on Thursday.
Bringing in Darling to be their new top netminder proved to be a failure for the Hurricanes this season. The 29-year-old has started 40 games, but he's only managed to win 13 of them. His unenviable 3.18 GAA and .888 save percentage certainly play into his poor record. Now it appears that neither Darling nor Cam Ward are the answer in Carolina.
