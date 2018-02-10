Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Makes 21 saves
Darling allowed just one goal on 22 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Canucks on Friday.
It was another awesome performance from the 29-year-old in a season many thought would be full of them for Darling. But that just hasn't been the case, as Darling is only 10-14-6 even after Friday. Perhaps Friday's performance could be a turning point, but we've said that before as well. He posted a save percentage above .950 in a game on Dec. 16 and Jan. 11 as well and followed up those nights with dismal performances.
