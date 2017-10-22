Darling stopped 22 of 26 shots in Saturday's loss to Dallas.

The Stars are rolling right now and Darling was their latest victim. The 28-year-old is sporting a lackluster .898 save percentage through five appearances, but has come up huge on a few occasions. Cam Ward should see a decent amount of action this season, but the starting gig is Darling's to run away with. His inconsistency early on isn't a great sign, but Darling is worth holding onto, as the potential is there for him to be a valuable fantasy play this season.