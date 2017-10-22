Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Makes 22 saves in losing cause
Darling stopped 22 of 26 shots in Saturday's loss to Dallas.
The Stars are rolling right now and Darling was their latest victim. The 28-year-old is sporting a lackluster .898 save percentage through five appearances, but has come up huge on a few occasions. Cam Ward should see a decent amount of action this season, but the starting gig is Darling's to run away with. His inconsistency early on isn't a great sign, but Darling is worth holding onto, as the potential is there for him to be a valuable fantasy play this season.
