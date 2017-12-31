Darling stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blues.

While he came away with the loss, Darling rebounded nicely after giving up eight goals in his last start. The 29-year-old falls to 8-11-6 on the season with a .896 save percentage. He made some quality saves against the Blues, but Darling has managed just one win in his last eight appearances and doesn't make for a great fantasy option in most formats.