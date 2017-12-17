Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Makes 35 saves in victory
Darling stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's win over Columbus.
Darling turned in a fantastic performance to collect his first win in three starts. The 28-year-old has been inconsistent this season, posting an 8-9-6 record with a .903 save percentage. He's got a lock on the starting gig over backup Cam Ward, but Darling is hard to trust in the majority of fantasy settings. With just two wins in his last nine appearances, it's best to shy away from the Canes' starter until he becomes more consistent.
