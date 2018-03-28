Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Makes 41 saves in 4-3 loss
Darling was beaten four times on 45 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.
While Darling hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt this season, this loss rests more on the team in front of him than the netminder himself given the continuous flurry of shots that cascaded on Darling throughout the night. He came in with a 3.19 GAA and .885 save percentage for the season after allowing seven goals to the Oilers in his last appearance, so owners who turned to the struggling goalie here despite the obvious warning signs only have themselves to blame for the underwhelming result.
