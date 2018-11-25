Hurricanes' Scott Darling: No Carter Hutton
Darling allowed four goals on 19 shots Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Islanders.
Darling has never really gotten on track in Carolina and now there are murmurs that his time in Raleigh is about to meet its end. He's no Carter Hutton and instead, Darling might just be a solid, above-average number two.
