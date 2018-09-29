Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Not assured of starting role
Darling is expected to start the season in a timeshare situation with Petr Mrazek, The News & Observer reports.
Darling is coming off a disappointing 2017-18 season that raised questions about his ability to be a No. 1 starter in the NHL. However, the same could also be said about Mrazek's season last year with the Red Wings and Flyers, so it's no surprise to see both goalies start this season on the same footing. Unfortunately, for fantasy purposes, that makes it difficult to pick one over the other in most standard formats. Combine that with the Canes' relative lack of offense (they ranked 23rd in the league in goals scored last season), and you might want to stay away from both guys in the early going, at least until one of them emerges as the team's everyday starter.
