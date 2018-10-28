Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Not ready to start
Darling (lower body) will back up Petr Mrazek on Sunday against the Islanders.
Darling is expected to take over the starting role for Carolina when fully available, but he's apparently not quite there yet as he continues to regain his form after recouping from a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Serving as backup Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Back from conditioning stint•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Heads to minors for conditioning•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Awaiting medical clearance•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Still no timetable for return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.