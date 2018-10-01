Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Not seriously injured
Darling (lower body) is not dealing with a long-term injury, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Specifically, the very involved owner of the Hurricanes, Tom Dundon, said that it's "not catastrophic." It is expected that they will know more about the injury by Tuesday, but unless the news is great, it seems likely Darling will miss at least the opener on Thursday. If that turns out to be true, Petr Mrazek will get the start against the Islanders.
