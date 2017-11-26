Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Notches seventh win Sunday versus Preds
Darling stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.
Darling has been mediocre this season, now with a 7-6-4 record and a save percentage just barely over .900. He is still currently the undisputed starter for the Canes, but he needs to up his game or else risk losing a share of the starting load to veteran backup Cam Ward.
