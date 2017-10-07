Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Opposing Wild in debut with 'Canes
Darling will work between the pipes as Saturday's home starter versus the Wild, the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
There was some speculation that Cam Ward would get the honorary start given that he's been so loyal to the franchise with 12 years of service time, but instead, they'll run with Darling, the undisputed No. 1 tender who signed a four-year, $16.6 million contract with the Hurricanes last May. The 28-year-old fashioned a 2.37 GAA and .924 save percentage with the Blackhawks from 2014-17.
