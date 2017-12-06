Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Outdueled by Markstrom in loss
Darling allowed three goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's loss to Vancouver.
These aren't great times for Darling fantasy owners. Not only was the netminder outdueled by Jacob Markstrom, but he picked up his fourth loss in five starts in the process. The 28-year-old owns a 7-8-5 record with a .902 save percentage through 20 appearances and has been up-and-down thus far. He's too inconsistent to be rolled out with confidence in most shallow formats right now.
