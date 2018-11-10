Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Pitted against Detroit for second straight start

Darling will start in goal Saturday, fielding shots from the visiting Red Wings, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

Darling stood tall against his former employer in the Blackhawks on Thursday, as he set aside 35 of 38 shots for a season high in saves. He's only drawn into three games since overcoming a lower-body injury, but his confidence should be high after that last start and it's also worth noting that Detroit reportedly will counter with Jonathan Bernier, who's only crafted one win in five games as a first-year Red Wing.