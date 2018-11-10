Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Pitted against Detroit for second straight start
Darling will start in goal Saturday, fielding shots from the visiting Red Wings, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.
Darling stood tall against his former employer in the Blackhawks on Thursday, as he set aside 35 of 38 shots for a season high in saves. He's only drawn into three games since overcoming a lower-body injury, but his confidence should be high after that last start and it's also worth noting that Detroit reportedly will counter with Jonathan Bernier, who's only crafted one win in five games as a first-year Red Wing.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Picks up first win of season•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal versus Blackhawks•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Allows three goals Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Saturday in Vegas•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Preparing for season debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...