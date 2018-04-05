Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Pitted against Flyers

Darling will try to stop pucks from the Flyers in Philadelphia on Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

The Hurricanes are out of the playoff picture, but the home team needs only one point to clinch a playoff spot. As such, expect Darling to be kept on his toes throughout the upcoming contest. Philadelphia ranks 2nd in the league in faceoffs and its tied with five other clubs for 11th in scoring. It's been difficult to trust Darling based on his 13-20-7 record, 3.15 GAA and .888 save percentage, and outside of his random 20-save win over the Capitals last Friday, there's been very little to suggest that he'll finish strong.