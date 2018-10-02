Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Placed on IR

The Hurricanes placed Darling (lower body) on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Darling is expected to miss at least "a couple weeks" due to a lower-body injury, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. Once healthy, the former Blackhawk is expected to take over as the Hurricanes' starter.

