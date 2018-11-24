Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Preparing for divisional foe

Darling will patrol the crease as Saturday's road starter against the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Curtis McElhinney has rattled off three straight wins and seems to have supplanted Darling as the No. 1 goalie for the Hurricanes, but Petr Mrazek -- who reportedly will serve as the backup to Darling in the upcoming contest -- is suddenly in the picture as well after overcoming a lower-body injury. At any rate, Darling will try to slow an Islanders team that sports an 8-1-0 record within the Metropolitan Division and sits just one point behind the Hurricanes in the standings.