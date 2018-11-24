Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Preparing for divisional foe
Darling will patrol the crease as Saturday's road starter against the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Curtis McElhinney has rattled off three straight wins and seems to have supplanted Darling as the No. 1 goalie for the Hurricanes, but Petr Mrazek -- who reportedly will serve as the backup to Darling in the upcoming contest -- is suddenly in the picture as well after overcoming a lower-body injury. At any rate, Darling will try to slow an Islanders team that sports an 8-1-0 record within the Metropolitan Division and sits just one point behind the Hurricanes in the standings.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Relegated to backup role•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Jackets are his kryptonite•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In goal Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Excels against Chicago•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Unravels late against Wings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...