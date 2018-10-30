Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Preparing for season debut
Darling, who had been dealing with a lower-body injury, will make his season debut Tuesday night against the visiting Bruins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Darling was available as the backup to Petr Mrazek against the Islanders on Sunday, but Mrazek logged a full game to afford Darling even more time to heal. The 29-year-old backstop will field shots from a Bruins team that ranks seventh on the power play (28.1 percent) and 15th by means of averaging 3.09 goals per contest.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Not ready to start•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Serving as backup Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Back from conditioning stint•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Heads to minors for conditioning•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Awaiting medical clearance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.