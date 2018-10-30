Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Preparing for season debut

Darling, who had been dealing with a lower-body injury, will make his season debut Tuesday night against the visiting Bruins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Darling was available as the backup to Petr Mrazek against the Islanders on Sunday, but Mrazek logged a full game to afford Darling even more time to heal. The 29-year-old backstop will field shots from a Bruins team that ranks seventh on the power play (28.1 percent) and 15th by means of averaging 3.09 goals per contest.