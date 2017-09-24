Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Preseason debut expected Monday vs. Oilers
Darling (undisclosed) is expected to start Monday's preseason game against the Oilers.
The Hurricanes were originally hoping Darling would be well enough to play Saturday against the Capitals, but Cam Ward wound up getting the nod instead. Assuming he is able to play a full contest Monday with no setbacks, Darling's status as the team's No. 1 netminder does not appear to be in doubt at this point.
