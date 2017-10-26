Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Protecting crease against Toronto
Darling is slated to start in goal versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Darling has dropped four of his last five outings, despite registering a decent .906 save percentage. It won't get any easier for the netminder as he travels to Toronto where he will face Auston Matthews and the NHL's most potent offense (4.44 goals per game).
