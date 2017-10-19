Darling will be pitted against the Flames for a road start Thursday, NHL.com reports.

It's the fourth consecutive start for Darling, who owns a 1-1-1 record, 2.58 GAA and .893 save percentage this early in his debut season with the Hurricanes. Those numbers leave a lot to be desired, and now he'll be fielding pucks from a Calgary team that has won four of its last five games.