Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Really struggling

Darling allowed five goals on 29 shots in 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals on Friday.

It's been a rough season for Darling, and it's only getting worse. Darling is 0-3-0 with a .819 save percentage and a 4.26 GAA. Overall, he is 2-4-2 with a .884 save percentage and a 3.33 GAA in eight starts this season. Even desperate owners can't trust Darling at this point.