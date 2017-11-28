Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Receives starting nod Tuesday
Darling will defend the goal for Tuesday night's contest in Columbus.
Darling gets the start for the second game in a row after a nice 32-save win over Predators on Sunday. In his first game against the Blue Jackets this season on Oct. 10, the Virginia native allowed just two goals on his way to an overtime loss, so he'll look to perform well again and come away with the victory this time around.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Notches seventh win Sunday versus Preds•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gets Sunday's starting nod•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Sees relief duty Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gives up six in blowout loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Wednesday against New York•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Alternates brilliant and bad•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...