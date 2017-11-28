Darling will defend the goal for Tuesday night's contest in Columbus.

Darling gets the start for the second game in a row after a nice 32-save win over Predators on Sunday. In his first game against the Blue Jackets this season on Oct. 10, the Virginia native allowed just two goals on his way to an overtime loss, so he'll look to perform well again and come away with the victory this time around.

