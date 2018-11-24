Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Relegated to backup role
Darling served as the backup goaltender for the third straight game Friday against the Panthers.
Darling hasn't started a game since allowing four goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets on Nov. 17. Since then, the Canes have won three in a row with Curtis McElhinney between the pipes, so it will be interesting to see how the team deploys Darling going forward. Looking ahead, the Canes play the second of back-to-back games Saturday against the Islanders, so Darling may be given a chance to redeem himself. Monitor closely.
