Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Remains in Carolina's system

Darling is with AHL Charlotte having cleared waivers Friday, The Hockey News reports.

While there are a few NHL teams that could use a goalie like Darling for depth purposes, the fact remains that he's making $4.15 million annually through the 2020-21 season, and that's simply too much money for a guy who has posted an .889 save percentage through 50 games with the Hurricanes. It's safe to drop Darling in fantasy leagues since he was unable to find any suitors and there's no telling how long he could be stuck in the AHL.