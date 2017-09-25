Darling (undisclosed) will suit up for Monday's preseason tilt against Edmonton, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The newly acquired netminder had been dealing with some bumps and bruises since the beginning of camp which prevented him from participating in each of the team's four preseason contests up to this point. The team hasn't announced what kind of workload Darling will get Monday, but one would expect that he'll play at least half of the game.