Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Returning Monday
Darling (undisclosed) will suit up for Monday's preseason tilt against Edmonton, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The newly acquired netminder had been dealing with some bumps and bruises since the beginning of camp which prevented him from participating in each of the team's four preseason contests up to this point. The team hasn't announced what kind of workload Darling will get Monday, but one would expect that he'll play at least half of the game.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Preseason debut expected Monday vs. Oilers•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Dealing with injury•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Signs deal with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Contract talks to begin next week•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Traded to Carolina•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Loses in overtime on 51st shot•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...