Darling will start in goal for Saturday's road clash against the Jets, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The American netminder has been a bit of a mixed bag as the former Blackhawk settles as a first-time starter with a new cub. He snagged a win over the Wild in his season debut, stopping 23 of 27 shots at home, but that was his weaker of the two outings. This past Tuesday, he took Columbus through the overtime stanza, ultimately skating away with a loss after young forward Sonny Milano put his second goal of the game past the goal stripe. Darling has a career road record of 20-11-5 in 43 appearances, but again, those all took place with a very competitive Blackhawks team.