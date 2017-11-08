Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Saves 30 for fourth win
Darling saved 30 of 31 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Florida.
Don't look now, but Darling has stopped 53 of 55 shots in his past two games to work his save percentage up to .910, and his GAA down to 2.35. The Hurricanes currently pace the NHL in Corsi For percentage (56.6) and are fifth in the league in high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (12.7) at five-on-five, so this is a sneaky good fantasy setup. Additionally, this could prove to be an opportune buy-low time for Darling.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting versus Florida•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Suffers shootout loss against Arizona•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting versus Arizona•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Gives up three goals in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Sunday against Anaheim•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Holds off Leafs for third win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...