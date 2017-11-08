Darling saved 30 of 31 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Florida.

Don't look now, but Darling has stopped 53 of 55 shots in his past two games to work his save percentage up to .910, and his GAA down to 2.35. The Hurricanes currently pace the NHL in Corsi For percentage (56.6) and are fifth in the league in high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (12.7) at five-on-five, so this is a sneaky good fantasy setup. Additionally, this could prove to be an opportune buy-low time for Darling.