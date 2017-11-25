Darling made eight saves on nine shots in relief of Cam Ward in Friday's loss to Toronto.

The former Blackhawk entered the game in the third period after Ward allowed four goals on just 16 shots. The Hurricanes rallied and almost completed the comeback, meaning Darling was credited with the loss. The 28-year-old has been seeing the majority of starts for Carolina, but his .900 save percentage leaves lots to be desired. Darling is a decent fantasy option just due to his heavy workload and mediocre 6-6-4 record, but if you're looking for quality rate stats, it's best to steer clear of Carolina's netminders.