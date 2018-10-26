Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Serving as backup Friday

Darling (lower body) will backup Petr Mrazek against the Sharks on Friday, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

Darling -- who spent one game in the minors on a conditioning assignment -- would seem to be on track to start versus the Islanders on Sunday, although no official announcement has come from the team. The 29-year-old had a disappointing first season as a starter last year, posting a 13-21-7 record with a career-worst 3.18 GAA. No doubt the Virginia native is eager to get 2018-19 off to a better start now that he is healthy.