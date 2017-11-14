Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Shines in win over Stars
Darling stopped 25 of 26 shots during Monday's 5-1 win over Dallas.
Dallas owns an admirable offense, so it was encouraging to see Darling rise to the occasion and take care of business on home ice. He's now allowed a single goal in three of his past four outings and sports a respectable 5-3-4 record, .910 save percentage and 2.37 GAA for the campaign. It's not out of the question to suggest the Hurricanes have underachieved to start the season, and with Darling clearly rounding into form, there's a lot to like about his fantasy potential moving forward.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Tending twine Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Can't beat his old team•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Will match up against Blackhawks•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Saves 30 for fourth win•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting versus Florida•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Suffers shootout loss against Arizona•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...