Darling stopped 25 of 26 shots during Monday's 5-1 win over Dallas.

Dallas owns an admirable offense, so it was encouraging to see Darling rise to the occasion and take care of business on home ice. He's now allowed a single goal in three of his past four outings and sports a respectable 5-3-4 record, .910 save percentage and 2.37 GAA for the campaign. It's not out of the question to suggest the Hurricanes have underachieved to start the season, and with Darling clearly rounding into form, there's a lot to like about his fantasy potential moving forward.