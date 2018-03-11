Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Slated for Monday's start

Darling will be between the pipes Monday against the Rangers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Darling will make his second straight start Monday in the first half of back-to-back games. For the most part, Darling has struggled this season, compiling a .890 save percentage and an unappealing 11-16-7 record. The Rangers are a favorable matchup, though, since they lost 10 of the last 13 contests and scored just 2.38 goals per game in that stretch.