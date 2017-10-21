Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Squaring off against hot Dallas team
Darling was named Saturday's road starter versus the Stars, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
The American -- he hails from Virginia -- has been inconsistent as Carolina's No. 1 netminder, though he did snag a key road win over the Flames his last time out. Darling catches the Stars at a particularly bad time, as they've won three consecutive games with 11 goals scored over that span.
