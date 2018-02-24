Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Stacked against Red Wings

Darling has drawn the road start in goal against the Red Wings on Saturday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes have serious work to do in order to move into playoff position, but coach Bill Peters will still give starter Cam Ward a breather in favor of Darling, who seems to be on the starting-once-per-week plan. He's been anything but a fantasy darling with a 10-15-6 record, 3.05 GAA and .891 save percentage through 32 games, but the matchup itself could be much worse as the Red Wings rank 27th in scoring.