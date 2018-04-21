Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starter's role not confirmed for next season
Darling had the worst season of his career in 2017-18, finishing with a 24-21-7 record, 3.18 GAA and .888 save percentage.
Darling was expected to take over for the aging Cam Ward as the Canes' starter last season, after signing a four-year, $16.6 million contract with in May of last year. However, despite three very good seasons with the Blackhawks (albeit in mostly a secondary role), Darling was clearly not ready to inherit the role of No. 1 netminder, and spent most of the season as Ward's backup. Looking ahead, Darling's role with the team next season remains uncertain, but with three years left on his contract, he likely isn't going anywhere. The Canes could decide to give him a second shot at the starter's role, or or bring in some new blood. Either way, Darling represents a risky selection from a fantasy standpoint.
