Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting against Boston

Darling will protect the road net during Tuesday's matchup against the Bruins, the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Darling will receive starts in back-to-back games for the Hurricanes for the first time since he started both Dec. 16 against the Blue Jackets and again Dec. 19 versus the Maple Leafs. He was torched by Toronto in the second of the two affairs, allowing eight goals on 36 shots faced. The netminder will attempt to post a better outing Tuesday, taking on a Bruins club averaging 3.20 goals per game. However, the Bruins will be without star pivot Patrice Bergeron (foot) for the contest.