Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Friday
Darling will tend the twine Friday against the Red Wings, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Darling last started between the pipes Jan. 21 against the Knights, surrendering three goals on eight shots and seven goals between each of his last two starts. He will attempt to get back on track Friday, squaring off against a Red Wings club totaling just 2.53 goals per contest this season (28th in NHL).
