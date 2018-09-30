Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting in goal Sunday

Darling will tend the twine in Sunday's preseason finale versus the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Darling played strong against the Preds earlier in the week, steering away 27 of 28 shots for a 4-1 win. He hasn't been guaranteed the starting gig once the regular season commences, so Darling still has a lot to prove in exhibition outings.