Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting in goal Wednesday

Darling will guard the goal Wednesday against the Lightning and will play around 30 minutes, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.

Darling is slated to play about half of the game for the Hurricanes, much like Petr Mrazek did Tuesday when the same two teams clashed in Tampa. Callum Booth will spell him in the second half of Wednesday's affair as Darling and Mrazek continue to battle for positioning atop the goaltender pecking order.