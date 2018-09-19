Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting in goal Wednesday
Darling will guard the goal Wednesday against the Lightning and will play around 30 minutes, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.
Darling is slated to play about half of the game for the Hurricanes, much like Petr Mrazek did Tuesday when the same two teams clashed in Tampa. Callum Booth will spell him in the second half of Wednesday's affair as Darling and Mrazek continue to battle for positioning atop the goaltender pecking order.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starter's role not confirmed for next season•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Lets in four in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Pitted against Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Surrenders three in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: In net Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Turns aside 20 shots in Friday win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...