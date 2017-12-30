Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Saturday in St. Louis
Darling will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Blues.
Darling was terrible in his last start Dec. 19 against Toronto, allowing eight goals on 36 shots en route to an 8-1 loss. The American netminder will look to bounce back Saturday in a road matchup with a Blues team that's 12-8-0 at home this season.
