Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Starting Saturday in Vegas
Darling will start Saturday's road tilt in Vegas, according to the Hurricanes' official twitter.
Darling will get the second leg of his team's back-to-back after Petr Mrazek presided over Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona. A lower-body injury delayed Darling's start to the campaign and he allowed three goals in a loss to Boston in his Oct. 30 season debut, yet he's still in the running to assume No. 1 netminder duties in Carolina. A strong showing against a Golden Knights team that's off to a 5-7-1 start would go a long way in helping to lock up that role.
More News
