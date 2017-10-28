Darling will guard the cage in Sunday's home game against the Ducks.

Darling hasn't been great this season, posting a 3-3-1 record while recording a 2.70 GAA and .899 save percentage in seven appearances. He'll look to get on track Sunday in a home matchup with an Anaheim team that's 1-2-0 on the road this campaign.

